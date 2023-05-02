The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has proclaimed that insufficient sleep is a public health epidemic. As with diet and exercise, sleep is crucial to our physical, emotional, and mental health. Insufficient sleep contributes to depression, skin aging and weight gain. It is not only the amount of sleep we get that is important, but the quality of sleep is important too.


Brittany Sibenaller DTP is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached at 507-451-7888.

