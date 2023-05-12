“… we do what we know but we don’t know what we’re doing.” These words were spoken by Njegoš, the last king of Montenegro to his people. He was respected for his culture and wisdom. He could be talking to us. “I don’t know” or “I don’t have time to find out” are two common responses I get from both sides of the aisle when discussing politics. Guess Njegoš had the same problem a couple hundred years ago.


Roger Steinkamp is the chair of the Senate District 19 Democrats. Reach him at rsteinkamp@gmail.com.

