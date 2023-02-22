...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...
.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
There are few people blessed with a good friend (make that a GREAT friend) for 81 years. And this was special because we were so different in so many ways. Not in the important things like faith, love of family, community, ways to raise kids and the value of that first cup of coffee in the morning.
She was quieter, reserved and private, unlike me who is right out there for all to see. She had different talents and I learned so much from her. She was an excellent cook, a studied chef whose copies of Gourmet magazine always occupied a spot by her favorite chair. My husband and I were willing recipients of any new recipes she wanted to try. Her green thumb with flowers and herbs were fantastic. They not only thrived but she knew exactly what to do with them. Herbs seasoned her foods and the patience she had with arranging a centerpiece amazed me.
I met her at 6 when my parents and I moved to Owatonna and were invited to join their families’ church. We were in the same class and went to Roosevelt Grade School on south Cedar Street. She had the curliest hair you can imagine which made lovely dark ringlets around her face and her mother created these long curls down her back. I was envious as I had heavy blond, nothing curled, locks that were always wild and crazy. It was years later when I finally understood what a trial that curly hair had been for her and, although she always looked beautiful, she was never quite happy with it. More like accepting of the challenge.
We both had other friends in junior high and high school but all part of the same big group and always could talk for hours when we got together. We were both in senior choir, Carolers and Orchestra. She came from a musical family and played viola and I, a miserably bad violin. She also played flute. When we were seniors she edited the Totem, the school yearbook, and I edited the Magnet, our school paper. I dated a lot and felt she was lucky to be out of the angst of high school romances because she always seemed so unstressed.
She was always an attractive woman but seemed to get prettier with age, unlike most of us. She did not need a lot of makeup and eyeliner to catch your eye.
She was an ardent organizer and when we went on trips together as couples, she was the one who researched the locations, knew the 5 star restaurants and told us what to read to be ready for the cultural deep dive. We often wrangled with two conservative husbands who felt the food back home was probably better but loved the history of our trip locations.
I do not know if there is room in a book to describe a friendship this long that carries through so many stages of life from childhood to old age and the many delights and frailties in between. We laughed with each other, cried with each other, loved and comforted each other. What other blessing could you possibly want in a friend?