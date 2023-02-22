There are few people blessed with a good friend (make that a GREAT friend) for 81 years. And this was special because we were so different in so many ways. Not in the important things like faith, love of family, community, ways to raise kids and the value of that first cup of coffee in the morning.


Mary Monson is a longtime resident of Owatonna. Reach her at marymonson35@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments