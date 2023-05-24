It was such fun to be back in Owatonna. You are taking good care of our fair city. It was a joy to see all the GREEN … grass, trees leafing out and the flowering trees ablaze. of course, it rained almost every day which helped green things up, but then even rain was a treat for someone from Arizona where we measure rain in the hundredths of inches.
I got here in time to read about the planned demise of the old 1921 high school building. To some one whose mother-in-law graduated from that building in 1927, who graduated from there with my future husband in 1953 and whose 3 children and four grandchildren graduated from that same spot, it was sad. But progress is progress and the new building looks grand even from across a field of mud.
I have to admit I am stymied by the roundabouts. The one on 26th Street moves the traffic along more briskly, but the one on Rose Street seems to confound the public. It appears people actually stop sometimes and wait for everyone else to go or else sail over the top like it wasn’t there. We tend to be Minnesota nice but very slow to change our habits. And that reminds me that several stop lights have vanished and been replaced by occasional stop signs. Probably lucky for the public that I was without wheels for this visit.
The older I get the less I get accomplished so there were many friends I did not see and that was also for lack of my own wheels. You can’t expect your hosts to ferry you around for a week which just isn’t enough time in the first place. I am grateful to friends who took the time to drive me through Mineral Springs, wander by our old homes and point out changes here and there. Keep up the good work, folks. Owatonna is a super town.
Listening to the talk as I moved around town there do seem to be some additions that are needed. I know people are anxious for the new restaurant by the new downtown Marriott to open but there seems to be a need for more Senior Independent living residences with perhaps different opportunities available and more businesses to venture into the revamped downtown area. I am sure some of these things are on someone’s drawing board and I will see a new glow when I can chance a return trip, God willing.
Until then, I leave the village in your many good hands and hope you will all treat it with the love and respect it has earned, forgive the powers that be for making changes you didn’t know you needed and continue to campaign for changes you feel you do need.