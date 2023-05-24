It was such fun to be back in Owatonna. You are taking good care of our fair city. It was a joy to see all the GREEN … grass, trees leafing out and the flowering trees ablaze. of course, it rained almost every day which helped green things up, but then even rain was a treat for someone from Arizona where we measure rain in the hundredths of inches.


Mary Monson is a longtime resident of Owatonna. Reach her at marymonson35@gmail.com.

