By the time you tune in here, I will have moved over to the double-eight bracket. I will be 88! Whew! Where have all those years gone and should I have made better use of them? Probably! But in my area, this is not a remarkable age at all. I met a guy in the lobby the other day and was congratulating him on his recent marriage. He was a tall, older but good looking guy and I asked him how old he was. "92," he informed me. I was amazed, so I asked him to what he attributed his age and obvious health. "Good attitude and good supplements!" he answered.


