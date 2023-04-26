By the time you tune in here, I will have moved over to the double-eight bracket. I will be 88! Whew! Where have all those years gone and should I have made better use of them? Probably! But in my area, this is not a remarkable age at all. I met a guy in the lobby the other day and was congratulating him on his recent marriage. He was a tall, older but good looking guy and I asked him how old he was. "92," he informed me. I was amazed, so I asked him to what he attributed his age and obvious health. "Good attitude and good supplements!" he answered.
I think it is too late for me to start on a "supplement" routine, but I will buy into the "attitude" thing. Besides, with a handful of prescriptions to juggle, any more pills would be ridiculous. There is a need to step up my attitude, though. I seriously believe one must believe that they can do a thing and step into any project with a positive attitude. Just because something is difficult, don't give up! Now, I am not going to go crazy and suddenly hope to be a whiz with the tech stuff. I have family experts that can help with that. I do not want to stress over the small stuff. In this case, I have booked a flight to Minnesota. My trip by myself last year was not stress-free, and for numerous reasons I thought my flying days without family were over. I have analyzed that whole trip and pinpointed the problem areas, moved to correct those and feel more confident.
It is so weird to feel unconfident. So not my personality type! I usually just leap in there and raise a little dust! Unfortunately a lot of physical problems with old age like arthritis, a rusty hip and attached knee, hearing loss and other organs have some dings make a usually confident person realize that it is important to take advantage of services that normal travelers may not need. For example: wheelchairs, seating near the front of the plan and early boarding.
I am excited to be returning to Owatonna for a week to see friends and relatives, to see how the new high school is progressing, to eat in favorite restaurants, to greet a little spring in the air, to celebrate a friend and to congratulate all of you on surviving another monumental winter. I may even miss our first 100 degree day in my Phoenix home!
I certainly am not the poster child for good attitudes, but my husband always said that it was the basis of a well lived life. With that in mind, I can encourage you to do a house cleaning on your attitude and see what it can help you be or do! In the meantime, we will pray my attitude reconstruction works and I will see you in town soon!