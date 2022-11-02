Every day we do things for others, whether for our job, family, friends, or strangers.For those with children, frequently, your day starts with their needs first. Maybe your pets require your attention before you can even process your morning thoughts.
But how often do we find time to do things just for ourselves? And I mean, really find time to do the things that we want to do, not just stopping for a quick coffee or a quick cocktail at the end of the day. I’m talking about carving out a few days to focus on you.
I realize that can come off as very selfish, but it shouldn’t. We all deserve to take time to do something we enjoy so that we don’t have to be accountable to anybody else. No no one thing is universally going to be suitable for everybody.
I would challenge all of you to pinpoint something you could do just for yourself. Some ideas might be going for a walk every afternoon, going out to dinner alone, or maybe even going to a movie by yourself. I think many of us, myself included, get too caught up in the day-to-day activities, and I would even say the small-town way of life that we don’t think outside of the box enough to know that we are capable of doing so much more all on our own. I would ask you to take it one step further and help encourage the people most important to you to do the same. And we all certainly deserve to find a little bit of time to do the things that we enjoy. For many, this weekend’s opening deer season is a perfect time to discover this.
When looking at making a decision that solely benefits you only, it might be hard to figure out when the time is right. Many people wait until their kids are out of the house or they retire from their job. Sometimes people take an opportunity and make a change for themselves after they lose someone or something significant.
But imagine if you just did it because it felt right, and you deserve it.
Just look at the hard-working men and women you’ve encountered in your life, whether it’s your mother or grandmother, and think of how much they’ve put into their day for everybody else for so long and maybe never took a break.
I say it’s about time you do something for yourself.
I recently created the opportunity to travel to my favorite city. I was going to spend four nights alone and exploring the Big Easy. On the way to the airport, I was wondering what in the world I was doing. What am I going to do for four days in the Crescent City? I knew it was important for me to take this adventure and this time to discover some things about myself.
I had been to New Orleans approximately 11 years before this trip and knew I wanted to have dinner at a specific restaurant as it still stood out to me as the best meal I had ever had. So as soon as my plane landed, I checked into my room, and I set out on foot for the mile walk to the restaurant through the beautiful French Quarter. I was taking in some of the sounds, smells and culture of the city along the way. The restaurant certainly did not disappoint in any way. It was just as I had remembered.
I spent the next couple of days exploring different parts of what New Orleans has to offer. Finding myself meeting new friends and enjoying conversations with people from other countries, I did not have a moment of boredom. Even through a rainy morning one day, I found great things to do indoors. There’s so much more I can go on and say about the beautiful time I had on this trip, but I’ll save that for a different piece.
What I learned being gone on this solo adventure was, in some ways, I had lost touch with reality and what’s important, and in other ways, I realized I was trying too hard for people and things that weren’t giving me anything back. I fully admit this trip was very selfish, but don’t be mistaken that time spent finding some things out about myself has been inspirational and motivating beyond the ways that I can describe.
I’m trying to incorporate the joy, power and excitement I felt every day while on this trip back into my everyday life. We all deserve to recharge our batteries and center our minds. So find something that you can do that maybe you’ve been putting off or didn’t feel like you had the time, courage or money to do and make it happen!