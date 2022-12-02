As 2022 is coming to a close, many of us are gearing up for the holidays and the season’s festivities. But as the year comes to an end, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota have 289 youth ready to be matched. We are working diligently to find more volunteers before the end of the year. 289 is a large number, but if you are reading this, you can take one child off the list. You don’t have to be there for all, we ask that you be there for one. Let’s give a few more youth that extra friend this holiday season!


Michelle Redman is the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.

