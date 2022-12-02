...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Benton, Sherburne, Meeker,
Wright and McLeod Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
As 2022 is coming to a close, many of us are gearing up for the holidays and the season’s festivities. But as the year comes to an end, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota have 289 youth ready to be matched. We are working diligently to find more volunteers before the end of the year. 289 is a large number, but if you are reading this, you can take one child off the list. You don’t have to be there for all, we ask that you be there for one. Let’s give a few more youth that extra friend this holiday season!
When was the last time you drank hot cocoa with marshmallows? Went driving around looking at holiday lights? Built a snowman? Checked out animal tracks in the local woods? Played UNO or Guess Who? All simple things to do that bring the season a little extra magic. This is what it is to be a Big to a Little. Enjoying the simple things.
With 289 youth ready to be matched, let’s meet a couple of them.
Meet Sloan! Sloan has been searching for a Big for 2 months. She is go-getter who loves meeting new people, trying new things and staying busy. Some of her favorite things are watching the Vikings, Harry Potter, playing UNO, doing gymnastics and drawing. When asked what her biggest wish was, Sloan said she hopes her dreams come true!
Meet Aiden! Aiden has been searching for a Big for 1 year. He is a spunky kid who is known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. He loves being outside, climbing trees, watching movies, and eating popcorn. He hopes to learn to ride his bike someday soon!
Big Brothers Big Sisters makes it easy to be a Big. You can volunteer as one, a couple or a family. You can volunteer in the community or at a school. There are so many new ways to be a Big, let us help you find what fits best in your life. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides many free activities every month, you simply have to show up and have fun. Game night, craft making, dodgeball, laser tag, holiday party, fitness class just to name a few.
So, trim the trees, wrap the presents, sing the holiday songs, and give us a call. You will be making this holiday season brighter not only for a child but you as well. Visit www.bbbsofsouthernmn.org today!
Happy Holidays!
Michelle Redman is the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.