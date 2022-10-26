When I was young hats were very important. Women wore them to church with heels, hose and dresses. Whole shops specialized in designing and making hats. I remember a pill box version my mother had that was covered with small blue feathers. I was so impressed! Now we are limited to occupational head coverings, baseball caps or possibly a wide brimmed sun shade. At one time everyone was collecting baseball hats advertising everything from teams to towns, businesses to beer. My husband had a fair collection and to avoid having them stacked everywhere you could buy special racks to hold them and improve the selection process. There are sequined, jeweled and flowered versions for women who possibly need a spot to thread their ponytail through.


