When I was young hats were very important. Women wore them to church with heels, hose and dresses. Whole shops specialized in designing and making hats. I remember a pill box version my mother had that was covered with small blue feathers. I was so impressed! Now we are limited to occupational head coverings, baseball caps or possibly a wide brimmed sun shade. At one time everyone was collecting baseball hats advertising everything from teams to towns, businesses to beer. My husband had a fair collection and to avoid having them stacked everywhere you could buy special racks to hold them and improve the selection process. There are sequined, jeweled and flowered versions for women who possibly need a spot to thread their ponytail through.
I have a friend living in Canada who is mourning the champion of all hat wearers, Queen Elizabeth, and her comment on what they would do with all those hats got me interested so I did a little deep dive and discovered that her highness had over 5,000 hats. Whew! She had favorites that she would wear 20 or 30 times, but some just got one trip out and about. The royal milliner actually built in the wind proofing in the form of three combs; one comb in the front as an anchor and two in back to stabilize the creation. Many were made of the same material as a suit or coat. The queens head coverings included bonnets, berets, tiaras, diadems (a crown like band) and crowns. I am sure they will not be ridding the royals of the last three items but I wonder if they could not auction a lot of them off to support one or more of the Queen’s favorite charities. What fun to own a royal hat!
I remember a time when my two oldest, now eligible for AARP, were in preschool when hats were still a thing and I would repaint a collection of straw hats to match outfits adding large buttons, fringe or ribbon. Now my limited and hardly worn collection includes one good wide brimmed black hat and a couple of very casual cloth wide brims for sun protection in our Arizona heat. There is still a crumpled up soft job that is covered with green shamrocks but has been known to appear with pumpkins, hearts, artificial flowers, Easter eggs and Christmas lights.
I was, at one time and along with a large group of crazy women, a member of a Red Hat Club. It was such fun to team up with friends, go out to lunch and make such a statement in our red hats and purple dresses. The fad died down but the euphoria is remembered still.
When my mother gave up housekeeping we had quite a collection of hats to dispose of. I discovered a friend had an assistant who collected hats and built shelves high on the walls In her home where she displayed them. A very unique decorating idea and, thankfully, a great place to give mother’s head gear. Who knows when a Hat Era may crop up again but it will probably be limited to Polo Matches and Horse races as it is now. I think even the Catholics have given up prescribed head coverings in church. What has the world come to?
