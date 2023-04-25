Similar to judging a book by its cover, I feel like an office is easily caseable within the first couple of glances around the space. Let me explain.
First of all, I passionately feel that the quality of the wheelie chairs is what determines the quality of a workspace. I am only considering this because I am sitting in a rather stellar wheelie chair and writing this. The back could be more comfortable, but the chair spins well; almost shockingly so. Enough that I’m comfortable dedicating a couple of sentences to pointing out just how well this chair spins. The reason I’m concerned with the chair and its location in the office in the first place is because I’m a big stickler for the environments I work in.
Having a good environment for your situation can make all the difference. This sounds pretty obvious; for example, there's a time and place for specific tasks, but more generally, you set yourself up for success by working in productive spaces. I spend a decent amount of time ranking my favorite classes by the number of windows they have and how close I am to said windows.
The atmosphere means a lot; I’m never productive when I’m sitting in my bed. It’s no wonder that I’m not at peak levels of productivity when I’m trying to write a paper in a place where my brain is used to watching NCIS. Anyway, back to the wheelie chairs: these chairs are the redeemable characteristics of where I’m currently writing this article. First off, it’s around midnight, so the few windows aren’t letting that much light in, to begin with, and the fluorescent lighting is seriously forcing me to consider drinking some water as opposed to just sitting through the headache forming behind my temples. The dead plants in the window are a nice touch; it looks like they got a little too cold. The wheelie chairs though… The quiet keyboard taps from one of my friends in the background are almost covered up by the corny country music that’s playing in the background, but something must be working because I haven't stopped messing around on my computer for the last couple of minutes.
All of this rambling to get to the point I’m trying to make–your environment can make a huge difference in your productivity or happiness while working. Changing up where you work, making sure your environment is clean and empty of distractions, and even separating where you work from where you scroll through your phone are all good ways to make working on projects a little easier. Your surroundings account for a lot more of a difference than I think people give them credit for. Maybe I should take my advice; I’m on my way to try and do homework by the pool in Orlando where DECA is hosting their national conference…something tells me that not a lot of work is going to get completed.