Similar to judging a book by its cover, I feel like an office is easily caseable within the first couple of glances around the space. Let me explain.


Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student in her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments