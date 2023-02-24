I saw someone reference “Human Things” as a proper noun the other day. From my perspective, it seems like Human Things are defined by the little touches of humanity on inanimate objects. The cited examples were things like fingerprints on glass and scrapes on chairs from repeatedly banging them into the counter. At first, I didn’t care much about what I was seeing. There isn’t anything special about smudged fingerprints, and they don’t mean anything to me other than a dirty surface that could use a wash. However, the more I thought about it–one of those thoughts you suddenly remember just as you are about to fall asleep– the more I appreciated the upbeat romanticism of everyday life.
Life is so much more pleasant when you let the little things mean something. The slushy puddle at the bottom of your stairs could be a nuisance when you are trying to leave your house, but from another perspective, the just-freezing edges are a beautiful mix of crystals. The scuffs on my shoes could be annoying blemishes on the white, tacky surface, or they could be a little collection of all of the cool places I’ve been to.
This thought on perspective had me circling back to think about little Human Things I see in my everyday life, and I recognized another example as I reached for my phone and took a second to look at my case. With thoughts about Human Things still fresh in my mind, I enjoyed looking at all the little touches in my phone case. The case itself is clear, but my phone is blue and the case contains a Joker playing card, an “admit one” ticket to the high school, a couple of stickers, and a Nike logo that I’ve carried around for just about forever.
There isn’t anything special about my phone case or what’s inside it, but it’s nice to see how personalized it is. It’s a little thing that nearly everyone has, but there are so many different ways you can customize your phone, and your phone case tells such a story. I can find the nick from where I dropped my phone while climbing, and the scrape along the back from falling down a gravel pile. My phone case isn’t the cleanest or prettiest, but it’s mine, and I think it’s kind of like the Human Things that I had been previously thinking about. It’s a little piece of personality where you wouldn’t think to look.
Once the topic had been introduced to me, I saw those little Human Things everywhere. It’s a random topic to think about, and it’s a random topic to write about, but it’s certainly interesting, and it’s a gateway into a whole new way to look at things: something we could all do a bit better at.
Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student in her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com