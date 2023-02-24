I saw someone reference “Human Things” as a proper noun the other day. From my perspective, it seems like Human Things are defined by the little touches of humanity on inanimate objects. The cited examples were things like fingerprints on glass and scrapes on chairs from repeatedly banging them into the counter. At first, I didn’t care much about what I was seeing. There isn’t anything special about smudged fingerprints, and they don’t mean anything to me other than a dirty surface that could use a wash. However, the more I thought about it–one of those thoughts you suddenly remember just as you are about to fall asleep– the more I appreciated the upbeat romanticism of everyday life.


Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student in her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com

