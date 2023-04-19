Owatonna is truly a one-of-a-kind place. From 80-degree weather last Wednesday to snow on the ground on Saturday, we can always count on spring to encompass at least two other seasons. The changing temperatures have proved a challenge for the high school, which has a couple of different climates on the best of days.
Weather aside, the Owatonna High School Student Council is looking forward to hosting a new “Week” at the high school–focusing on acknowledging the ever growing space to discuss mental health. Mental Health Week will take place from April 24th to April 28th; the activities scheduled for this week include dress-up days, which include specific colors representing particular awareness for mental health issues, as well as sticker sales at lunch. Options to get help will be distributed throughout the week as a special emphasis is put on reaching out if you are struggling.
There will also be a free community-wide event where Emma Benoit–a traveling speaker who has spent many years sharing her story of her own attempt on her life to help others. She is a fabulous speaker, and students, families, and community members alike are invited to listen to her speak, watch her documentary, and ask questions to a panel of mental health professionals. This event will take place on April 26th in the OHS auditorium. The doors open at 5:00pm and the film and panel will start at 5:30, Attendance is free and highly recommended for the entire community!
In the spirit of mental health, the OHS Student Council is planning to help host a cocoa and cram to help students study for the challenging AP tests that are coming up in May.
Later in May, we will also enjoy our Spring Fling week. With any luck, the snow and cold will finally be gone, and we will be able to enjoy slushies at lunches and dress-up days throughout the week. Family Feud is a game show that is making a popular return this year. Hosted by our very own Mr. Benson, the sign-up for the event filled up with teams in minutes, so the council is certainly looking forward to the event. We will also be hosting a Powderpuff game that is sure to draw a crowd.
The council is currently in the midst of the reapplication process where anyone is welcome to sign up and interview for a spot on the council, so if you are interested, feel free to reach out! In addition, we have a lot of fun things coming up in the month ahead, so stay up to date by following us on Instagram. @ohsstudco
OHS Student Council hosts open meetings in the Small Group Forum at the high school every other Thursday morning for anyone who might be interested in participating or seeing how we work together to put on such significant events.
Ayoub Farah is the Freshman Class President of the Owatonna High School Student Council.