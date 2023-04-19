Owatonna is truly a one-of-a-kind place. From 80-degree weather last Wednesday to snow on the ground on Saturday, we can always count on spring to encompass at least two other seasons. The changing temperatures have proved a challenge for the high school, which has a couple of different climates on the best of days.


Ayoub Farah is the Freshman Class President of the Owatonna High School Student Council.

