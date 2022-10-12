As a recently retired Firefighter and spouse of a Deputy, I know Darrin personally and professionally, he has always shown professionalism, integrity and confidence.
Darrin has made it very clear throughout his campaign that he would only report the facts and do what's best for the citizens, not turning it into a defaming campaign. Darrin has displayed true morality throughout by not asking voters to display his campaign sign, instead allowing them to choose and not feel pressured.
Slandering current and past employees, withholding trainings, promotions, and requests from deputies because of personal conflicts, using the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to do his own campaigning, and blocking citizens and employees from this public page. These are just some examples of what Lon has been doing.
During the endorsement process, Lon didn't participate in person at the forum to present/answer questions from his own deputies. As a Sheriff, wouldn’t you want to give your employees a half hour of your time? The endorsement was done in accordance with the union’s LELS guidelines, voting was anonymous and the whole bargaining unit minus Darrin, had to have a majority vote to endorse.
With the current threats to the public and law enforcement, it is alarming that Lon has not provided adequate training in specific areas. It has been offered and proposed to him, yet training has not happened.
It disturbs me that Lon is unaware of what his own employees have for training and is denying professional development.
