Questions asked the candidates at the recent Senate District 19 forum included Minnesota's economy and business climate, our budget surplus, employment, wages and flexibility, government's role in setting minimum wage, work standards and housing standards, productivity of legislative sessions, and our abortion law.
John Jasinski and John Petersburg answers included less taxes, less regulation, less mandates, let the market determine wages, working conditions and housing availability.
One of the reasons we have a budget surplus is because former Governor Dayton insisted the wealthiest in this state start paying a little more in taxes. How about cutting our sales tax which would give more personal income to every citizen and help small businesses. We need progressive taxation, not regressive taxation.
John Jasinski said he does not think Minnesota's abortion law will change and John Petersburg said in most cases pregnancy is not a disease to be treated.
Kay Falvey and Dr. Osman's answers stated the need for taxation, regulation standards, negotiated wages and working conditions which lead to better childcare, housing and healthy cand both are pro-choice.
I think our current incumbents indicate they want to take our society back to a time of 50 years or more and would only further divide the citizens of our state. We need to elect people willing to work on solutions to current issues which affect all citizens.
That is why I am voting for Kate Falvey and Dr. Osman.
