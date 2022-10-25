I encouraged Seth Madole to run for City Council (1st Ward) because I know he will be excellent and will create the change we need. I have known Seth for many years, and have seen firsthand his vision and passion for things he truly cares about. This I know – Seth Madole cares about Owatonna….its citizens, its businesses, its social and economic programs – and most importantly, its future.
Seth works in the private sector and through that has a keen understanding of the “Balance Sheet”. Costs, budgets, timetables and holding individuals and departments accountable in a professional manner is what he’s good at. Seth has the ability to review, assess, and articulate with others what is both “good” and “bad” with proposals brought before him. Seth is willing to do the homework necessary to understand the issues –he is not one to simply accept proposals presented to him without evaluating the details and their implications both pro/con.
If you believe those attributes have been lost recently in City Government — Seth Madole is the candidate that will regain your trust.
If you live in the First Ward, I encourage you to vote for Seth Madole for City Council.
