For far too long now, over 15 years, the seat for the 5th Ward of the City Council has been held by one individual – it’s time to change that….it’s time for new leadership, new ideas – and most importantly a new perspective on what’s best for the 5th Ward.
We know that Molly Kerr checks all those boxes, and more.
Molly Kerr is the type of leader that is willing to keep her focus on those that are willing to put their trust in her – those in the 5th Ward. Kerr will be your voice….she will listen to your ideas and concerns and will vow to have the interests of the 5th Ward at the forefront of any decision she makes.
In addition, Molly has also shown her passions for projects that support greater Owatonna as a whole. She has been on the planning board for coop business here in Owatonna, as well as been intricately involved in Owatonna Forward, as well as Vote Yes for OHS. Her actions prove that she actively supports projects, individuals, groups, and businesses in our community that aim to offer additional amenities and the overall better quality of life here.
Molly Kerr can help make a change in City Government – but she can’t do it without your vote. If you are ready for City Government to put their focus and attention back on our citizens….please join us in voting for Molly Kerr for 5th Ward Councilperson.
