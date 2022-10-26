Do you feel that the City Council does not adequately represent you? Is your voice not being heard? Do you feel that decisions are being made without your input or consideration? Well then, maybe it's “time for a change”.
Several years ago, we were faced with a similar situation with our County Commissioners. During their Terms there were numerous examples of lack of engagement by individuals who may have held their seat too long. The final straw seemed to be their push of the seemingly excessive plans for the proposed County Maintenance Building.
The result? There was a purge at election time – and numerous, long-term Commissioners were replaced by candidates who vowed to look at things differently, to listen to their constituents, and be better stewards of the tax money and infrastructure.
This coming election we have three very qualified challengers in the City Council race who are equally as passionate for change. Molly Kerr, Peng Olson, and Seth Madole are poised to help change the way City Government has been led…and to review and, if necessary, challenge the decisions and budgets brought before them. This Nov. 8th, we have an opportunity to move away from the status quo we’ve experienced and bring change to City Government.
Please vote for Kerr, Olson and Madole for City Council and help begin the change we deserve.
