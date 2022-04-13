...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
LEtTER TO THE EDITOR: There is a dearth of places to go out to eat in town
Have any of the citizens of Owatonna heard that Timberlodge is the last one in the country?
Does anyone care?
Come on, citizens of Owatonna, wasn't a meeting held regarding places to go out to a restaurant to eat?
At that time, some said they loved going to other towns to eat. You know, just go and spend their money in other towns, helping them and not us because our town was too small.
At that time, we had many more places to go to enjoy a meal out, but it was said that Owatonna was still too small for some restaurants.
Well, with the many — and I mean many — apartments being built, we will have many more people who will want to eat in Owatonna.
And I ask, with so many places that have been built and are going to be built, who are all of the people that are going to be living here? Are we not to know? My, we just have had around 10 apartment complexes that have been built. That seems to be just the beginning. What is going on here? Don't tell me they are all going to be coming here for employment?
I watch the council, and it appears more are going to be built. Many more. Tell us, who are all of these going to house? It cannot just be for young people who work in the cities and want to live here (as I was told by a councilman). Or are we going to have people from other countries living here?
Back to Owatonna not having restaurants to eat. I think we are growing very fast and could afford an Olive Garden or a Red Lobster, but I have heard these are voted down by those on the council regularly. Why?
Granted, with inflation, I know it is hard for some people to eat out. It is getting to be even harder to pay for groceries. Yet I think we should have places like Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Golden Corral, not just fast food places. We need more than just Toreys.
Watching the council, it really appears that we need new faces on the council. Fresh faces with fresh ideas who can voice their opinions. You know, not just yes people. And often the yes votes don't seem to be the correct votes for the people.