I am Jan Guse and I am one of the new candidates running for the Owatonna School Board. The theme of my campaign is Vote for me. It's as easy as A-B-C."
"A" symbolizes that I am accessible. I retired from my job as Owatonna Postmaster with the United States Postal Service last year, and I look forward to giving back to the community through being involved in the public schools. The skill sets I gained in the Postal Service include managing million-dollar budgets, negotiating local union contracts and working with local businesses and individuals to be sure they are receiving excellent service for all their mailing needs. I worked as a mentor, a mediator and taught classes, also.
"B" stands for bold. I am willing to ask the tough questions and I want parents to know I will communicate and look for the answers they have questions about in the public school system.
"C" stands for committed. I love this community and our children are our future. I am committed to help students, parents and teachers to prepare our children to reach academic excellence. I am committed to supporting them and to improve communication.
If you have not met me yet, please see my Facebook and website JanGuseOwatonnaSchoolBoard.com. I look forward to transparency and good communication if I am elected.
I would appreciate your support as well as your vote on Nov. 8.
