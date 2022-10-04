Regional president for the APG Southern Minnesota newspaper group, Randy Rickman, wrote a name calling, blatantly partisan article entitled, “Bailout Biden strikes again with loan forgiveness”, published on the opinion page of the Thursday September 25, 2022 issue of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers can debate the reasoning and economics of the student loan forgiveness program, but Randy’s column sounds like something written by one of the speech writers for our former President.
Would Randy use the same fervor explaining the third fastest rise in the national debt in our nations’ history during the Trump Administration exceeded only by Lincoln during the Civil War and George W. Bush during the Iraq war? Maybe Randy could explain how the almost 4.8 trillion dollars given in tax cuts and bailouts in 2017, given mainly to corporations, have benefited our economy. The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) enacted under the Trump Administration raised the national debt by 3 trillion dollars. Twenty-eight members of Congress, both Republican and Democratic, benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for a total of over 27 million dollars. Money from the PPP is 100% forgivable if the borrower follows the rules laid out by the SBA. The majority of the money advanced by the EIDL program must be repaid although $10,000 of that is automatically forgiven. Much of the money that members of Congress received has not been repaid and many of the loans have already been forgiven. Given the above, to criticize severely the student loan forgiveness program and offer that joining the military, an option not available to everyone, is the way to pay for education seems disingenuous.
As publisher of a paper with includes the words, “People’s Press”, Randy’s article seems inappropriate, out of character, and only creates more division. By the way, no one in my family will benefit from the student loan forgiveness program.
