What’s the big deal, you ask? What could be happening in Owatonna public schools that is bad? We have 11 candidates running for 4 seats on the school board; I am one of those candidates. I can tell you some of what is happening in schools and buildings across the country, including Minnesota, that have many people questioning. Fortunately, up to this point with my 4 children having attended Owatonna public schools, we have not had any life-threatening events. However, we have had discussions about school happenings and classes, and thus now have concerns about the current trajectory for our schools’ culture, environment, and curriculum.
Comprehensive sex education, which is defined as teaching anything sexual at any age, is finding its way into public schools including the youngest elementary ages. Public libraries and some churches host “family friendly” drag queen story hour and events. Gender neutral bathrooms and locker rooms combining male and female students are encouraged. “Gender affirming care” is being promoted and taught despite parental disapproval. Children are being allowed to identify as “furries” at school. These practices do not allow for the ultimate safety, protection, privacy, and modesty of our children.
While I hope that any school staff that sees a student struggling, whether it’s with academics, food/clothing, or mental health, would help that student find appropriate resources, certain topics and concepts should not be taught in public school classrooms. Public schools should focus on teaching fundamental education, integrity, and treating each other with respect and kindness.
