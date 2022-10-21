I’ve known Peng for 30 years, both as a friend and colleague, at Federated Insurance. I admire her persistence and drive to make things better. She has a passion to serve others, and the perspective and vision to create meaningful change. Peng is unafraid to ask questions, and uses her knowledge and experience to gain a deeper understanding for the possibilities in our community. She has the utmost integrity and always has the best interest of others at heart.
With more than 25 years of community advocacy experience, she has been, and continues to be, instrumental in creating and leading meaningful change. She makes it a priority to truly surround issues and thinks strategically about how to tackle problems.
Peng has a gift for engaging with people and invites them to be part of the solution. When more people engage, we build stronger communities. Peng will offer diversity of thought and will approach issues from all angles, which is needed to ensure all voices are heard at the table. Join me in voting for Peng Olson on November 8!
