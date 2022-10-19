Since leaving the governmental scene, I have encouraged Owatonnans to consider becoming involved in municipal government, either by appointment to the various boards and commissions that serve and advise our City Council; or, to “toss their hat into the ring,” and become candidates for Council or Mayoral openings. Peng Olson is one of those people.
Peng has been a visible presence in a number of local groups and groundbreaking efforts created to enhance the livability of our City. Her thoughtful consideration, insights, and leadership of such groups and causes, such as Owatonna Forward, Engage Owatonna, Alliance for Greater Equity, the community aquatic center (A.K.A. River Springs Water Park), Owatonna Foundation Board of Directors Trustee, etc., have raised an awareness of how Owatonna can continue to be known as a forward-looking community that promotes a higher quality of life for its citizens, regardless of their walk of life.
By filing as a candidate for the Owatonna City Council, Peng is ready for her next level of community service. She will use her experience in organizational development and leadership to make our municipal government even more responsive to the needs of all who call Owatonna home, or who choose to make Owatonna their next home.
Peng Olson is deserving of your vote to be a member of the Owatonna City Council. She will help to keep Owatonna a solid community in which to live, work, learn, and grow!
