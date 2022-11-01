To the editor:
We have had two children graduate from Owatonna Senior High School and a senior who will be graduating next spring. While our family may not directly benefit from the important work that the Owatonna School Board has been leading in recent years, we support Lori Weisenburger to help continue this work as part of the Owatonna School Board.
Lori will provide proven consistent leadership at a critical juncture for Owatonna. Students, families and businesses are counting on the school board to provide opportunities for all students to achieve succeed because of their education. Lori is committed to providing these opportunities through continued growth of college & career readiness, support and uplift of educators, open dialogue with parents and community, and support of every learner, every day.
As a member of the school board, Lori helped pass a community supported bond for a much-needed new high school and implement a 6-8th grade middle school. She also helped navigate a historic pandemic by supporting teachers, students and families during this trying time. Lori was also instrumental in the hiring of a superintendent who brought vision and leadership to the school district.
Please join us in voting for Lori Weisenburger for Owatonna School Board so we can continue to be proud of Owatonna and our education system.
Stefan and Sarah Gantert
Owatonna, MN
This is a paid political endorsement.
