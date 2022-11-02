...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND STRONG, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS
EXPECTED ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR TODAY...
Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph today. In addition,
afternoon relative humidity values between 30 and 40 percent will
result in elevated fire weather conditions. Any fires that start
will have the potential to spread quickly and may be difficult to
control.
We have many options for Owatonna School Board this year. I want to bring your attention to one candidate who deserves your support, Lori Weisenburger: a proven leader and I am grateful she is willing to serve four more years on the board.
As a former Owatonna School Board member I had the privilege of working alongside Lori and saw firsthand her concern for every student. She works hard to collaborate with our teachers, staff, and administrators. She is diligent in her work as a board member; she is accessible to parents and community members and cares about their input and perspectives.
As a small business owner I appreciate Lori’s understanding of how important our public schools are in our community. To keep our community strong and attractive to an educated workforce we need public schools that families want to attend. Lori clearly understands this importance in our community. She has a strong understanding of public school financing and keeps in mind the tax impact on families and business owners.
As a parent of current and former students in the Owatonna School District, I understand the importance of education for my children, and I have seen firsthand my students attain a rigorous education preparing them for the next steps in life. Lori and other leaders in our district deserve thanks for recruiting and keeping a high-quality superintendent, teachers, and staff that I am grateful for teaching my kids.
Please join me Nov. 8 voting for Lori Weisenburger.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.