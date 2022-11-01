Come election day, folks may have good reasons to vote for Scott Jensen, the GOP candidate for governor of Minnesota. But Jensen’s positioning himself as a better would-be soldier and patriot than Gov. Tim Walz is NOT one of them.
Jensen’s claim that Walz quit serving as a National Guardsman to avoid further service is contemptible.
Walz served twenty-four years in the Guard, achieving the rank of Command Master Sergeant, the highest rank attainable to an enlisted man. In the United States House of Representatives, Walz served as the highest ranking enlisted man in the history of our country.
Scott Jensen never served.
According to news reports, Jensen was physically fit—not 4F—but, unlike Walz, elected not to enlist or wait to be drafted. In college, he might have gone the route of ROTC but evidently passed on this, too. Doing so was not dishonorable. Still. Jensen could have chosen to serve. It was his decision.
Jensen is striving to be competitive. But In this matter he stoops way too low.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.