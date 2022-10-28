I don't normally get involved in political races, but I am proud to support Jan Guse for Owatonna School Board.
Do you realize how much you learn about a person's character when you are their coworker?
Jan was Owatonna Postmaster for over seven years. She stayed very busy on the management isde working with budgets as well as negotiating with unions. She ran a very respectful and smooth-running office. Jan always found time for her carriers, customer service personnel and supervisors. She was always willing to answer questions her employees or customers had and she always followed up with issues that were brought to her attention.
Three years ago, I never thought I would be the Postmaster in Owatonna, but Jan Guse was an excellent mentor to me and I am grateful that she encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone to apply. She was willing to share her knowledge and experience with me and for that I am very thankful.
We are fortunate that Jan has thrown her hat in the ring and is willing to run for School Board. She will be an amazing board member who is accessible and bold and committed.
Join me in voting for Jan Guse for one of four spots open on the Owatonna School Board on Nov. 8.
