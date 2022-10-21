I am Mike Herman and I am running for the Owatonna School Board. My message is really very simple - “Mike cares about the future! It starts with the education of our children.”
I believe that over the past couple of years the challenges with COVID and now the economic challenges we face the focus on our school system as well as our kids has been misdirected. We need to regain that focus as a priority. I feel there are four things that we can immediately focus on to ensure that we are providing for a strong educational foundation for our kids in preparation for their future endeavors. They are;
Providing a safe learning environment. We as school board, school administrators, teachers and parents need to have a focus on providing a safe learning environment
Provide for an academically challenging learning experience where kids want to learn
Provide a nurturing community within our schools
Provide an opportunity to enjoy the arts, athletics or other extracurricular activities
With my many years of experience in positions of leadership, fiscal oversight and in growing successful teams I will work with the goal of gaining greater respect & trust from parents as well as school administrators in working with all for the best interests of our kids.
