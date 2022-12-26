I just read in the paper the feedback from the City Council about lack of participants for the Truth in Tax meeting. They were disappointed in the turn out and hope that more people would get involved.
That is an interesting thought. I have lived in Owatonna since 2007. I have been vocally active in Letters to the Editor and participated in several City Council meetings. The thing that I have learned from participating, and discussing various issues with other constituents is that there are two factors that affect community participation. The first is that the City Council seems to relish spending our money. One good example is the fiasco with downtown parking. The council paid for a survey of the community wanted — more parking. So what do they do, they reduce the downtown parking spots at great expense, and purchase a very usable building for over a million dollars, just to tear it down to create more inconvenient parking.
The other comments that I hear relate to the council’s hearing capabilities. There is some concern that the current council either needs hearing aids, or ear grafting, because they don’t seem to listen to what constituents want.
I know elections are over, so all we can do is wait for the next election cycle. Perhaps the city will finally do the same thing that happened to the county commissioners. Get rid of the lifelong members who belong to the good old boy network and actually vote for someone who is more interested in trying to keep the city financially viable.