As a retired educator from the Owatonna Public Schools, I am very interested in the School Board race this year with seven challengers and four incumbents. I have such fond memories of working with staff and students for over 20 years in the district, and it's my hope that the quality of our district's educational system continues.
I am disappointed in the direction that many public schools are taking across the nation. I feel it is essential to focus on assisting students in mastering classroom reading, math and science skills. Many teachers are frustrated with requirements of teaching curriculum that go beyond necessary basics. Our students need to be academically prepared to be successful in their future careers and not be inundated with trending cultural ideologies as they prepare for the future. These ideologies and theories include many anti-scientific beliefs that can negatively impact the physical and mental condition of students and lead to confusion and failure.
We can be very thankful that four outstanding candidates have been willing to run for the Owatonna School Board. I hope you will join me in voting for the following candidates: Jan Guse, Elizabeth Hedlund, Mike Herman and Colin Whalen. All four value and exhibit integrity, knowledge of the educational system and a strong desire to see Owatonna School District students excel.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.