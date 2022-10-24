I have been a strong supporter of four excellent school board candidates. My two children graduated from Owatonna High School over 30 years ago and are now very successful adults. I want the same quality of education that my children received to continue in Owatonna, my home since 1984.
We are fortunate to have a beautiful new high school opening in 2023. Now it is time to devote attention to the quality of education in the new classrooms. Current challenges include teaching basic skills to improve existing poor test scores, providing a safe learning environment, and shielding students from ongoing attacks from advocates of “Black Lives Matter” and inappropriate sex and gender studies for young persons, among others. Recruiting more teachers of color is a very worthy goal. It is vitally important, however, that these teachers are not selected for the color of their skin but be both highly academically qualified and motivated to encourage students of color to develop to the best of their ability.
The prevailing attitude of “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” is no longer the answer.
• Jan Guse, retired Owatonna postmaster
• Elizabeth Hedlund, physicians assistant
• Mike Herman, CEO of Culligan Water
• Colin Whalen, computer specialist with 29 years of experience
These four candidates have the business skills, experience, and strong desire to ensure academic success in the new high school and throughout the district. They have my strong support. When you vote on November 8th please remember Jan, Elizabeth, Mike, and Colin, a vote for our students’ future.
