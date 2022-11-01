Over the past several years, physical space has been a significant challenge to accommodate our student population. Owatonna addressed this challenge through financial funds supporting redesignated spaces, renovations, additions, and brand-new facilities. The structural components of physical buildings are nearing completion, with quality learning space available for student growth and potential.
With school buildings, as with people, physical structure is important, though what matters most is on the inside. When you think back to what made the most significant difference in your school experience, it is often the wisdom received from a teacher or coach. The foundation of successful young citizens begins with attentive parents in the home, and is supported through a school environment cultivating students to thrive in their education and build good character.
Though some beneficial programs are being offered to our high school students, proficiencies in math, reading, and science have fallen. In a complex world, our teachers and students need support and stability. Building an environment of trust, mutual respect, and self-discipline is required for learners to achieve their greatest potential.
The next four years will bring challenges of budgets and teacher retention, among others. However, let’s not let these topics cause us to overlook what matters most — academic excellence through age-appropriate curriculum in a respectful learning environment. If elected, I will bring this perspective to the board through common sense problem solving.
I would appreciate your vote for the Owatonna School Board.
