With the death this week of Jerry Lee Lewis, I could not help but remember the first time I saw him live on stage back in 1958 at the Monterey Ballroom in Owatonna when I was a freshman in high school. I begged my dad, Sid Wilker, to take me and he reluctantly agreed but then wondered how this wild piano man could pack in such a young, enthusiastic crowd to hear his newly released “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Two years before that, Lewis had been photographed in Memphis’ Sun Studios with stars Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and Carl Perkins. That informal music session became the basis of the Broadway show “Million Dollar Quartet.”
Now that both my dad and Jerry Lee are gone forever, I treasure that memory even more and thank the Monterey Ballroom, which was established in 1938, for booking Jerry Lee Lewis, who was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, 36 years after he was one of the first inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Monterey Ballroom brought some of the best entertainers to rural Minnesota for many years, and how happy I am they included Jerry Lee Lewis in their 1958 bookings.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.