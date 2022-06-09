Your freelance writer beats around the bush. The sole reason gas is higher now is that Biden wrote out an executive order, day one, that shut down the Keystone pipeline, shut down leases on federal land and created more regulations on creating oil and gas. Remember, we were energy independent when Biden came in and now he is begging dictators around the world to supply us with oil. If his executive orders were reversed we we could be energy independent again and be able to produce one third more oil than we do today. Then of course transporting everything we consume has created incredible inflation. We all know that Biden wants to make gas so expensive and to force us to go electric. I say, let the market determine this. The market doesn't pick winners or losers like the government. The market forces everyone to pay their own way. Oil is priced on the futures market. If you folks join me in telling the Biden administration that we have had enough and that we as citizens have the answers that he doesn't; please write to him and say cancel this bad executive order. This will take a little time to turn around, but remember if he would have left the Keystone pipeline alone it would be pumping huge quantities of oil to us right now. No matter how you slice it, everything runs on oil.