Thank you to the organizers and all the people working and volunteering at this year’s Steele Co. Fair. I think there was something for everyone to see, taste and enjoy, my wife and I got to spend an entire day with our adult children and grandchildren doing all three.
I spent several days volunteering at the Democratic Farmer Labor Booth and for the most part got positive feedback from many fair goers. Saw several people with placard fans stating “Walz Failed”, I questioned what did Governor Walz specifically fail at? Their response was his Covid response, inflation and gas prices and they included blaming President Biden for the same things. I suggested they take their blinders off and see the rest of the world is experiencing the same things we are facing here in Minnesota and in the rest United States only in many cases worse than what we are experiencing. Seems to me it is commonsense that with the deaths worldwide caused by the Covid Pandemic and with the resulting disruption of businesses, supply lines, and work force world economies would be negatively impacted. Also, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted fuel supplies worldwide resulting in higher fuel prices along with a disruption of the wheat supply provided by Ukraine causing famine conditions in the countries who depend on the wheat provided by Ukraine.
Several people accused me of killing babies. My response to them was you cannot inflict your personal moral beliefs on other people. In an ideal world every baby would be a welcome blessing and every baby would be born healthy without any complications. We don’t live in an ideal world. Isn’t the best we can do is to support strong family life by providing opportunities for a good education and training leading to financial independence and self-reliance and reinforcing human sexuality as being natural and healthy while accepting the responsibilities that are part of being human. What do you think?
