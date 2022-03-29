I’m writing to you to talk about Boy/Cub Scouts which is something that I enjoy being apart of and I think other kids should get involved, even younger kids because you can experience things that you can’t learn in school and I like it because you get to camp and earn merit badges and learn new things when you do the merit badges and if other kids get involved they could have fun just like I do.
My first reason is: I think kids should join Scouting if you want to join the military. When you are an Eagle Scout you become a higher rank which would make your family proud and be glad that you are serving your country.
My second reason is: I think kids should join Boy/Cub Scouts is all the plants and animals you get to learn about. There are lots of plants and animals kids haven’t learn about like wild parsnip, pine warbler, red deer, sourwood, longleaf pine, fisher, sharp shinned hawk.
My last reason is: camping, because it is FUN! Plus you have fun activities and we do four types of camps— spring, summer, fall, and winter. Also there are high adventure camps like Florida Sea Base, Northern Tier High Adventure Base, Summit Bechtel Reserve, and Philmont Scout Ranch.
In conclusion: all together, I think kids should join Scouting because they would have a great time and you could tell your friends to join. It could be great for parents to teach their kid new things that they could use in the future and at school in one of their classes or if they want to get a job that could have work outdoors. So I wrote this to you to earn an Eagle rank, which required this merit badge and if you have any questions you can write back.