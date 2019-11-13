To the editor:
In October, you covered a story about a speaker named Annette Meeks. Ms. Meeks was a guest of the Republican Party. The event was at the VFW club and open to the public.
Ms. Meeks gave some disturbing statistics about the number of able-bodied white men, ages 19-54, in Minnesota, that are not working. Was it 320,000? More, I think…The inference I got and which she later said, was that we really need to check the assets of people using Medicaid, SNAP, etc. and tighten up the qualifications for those receiving benefits. She reminded us of the millionaire in St. Cloud who bilked the welfare system for a year, and told another story about someone not working because they “would have to take two buses.” (She rode a bus to her first job as a teen and saw nothing wrong with that.)
Hearing these statistics could cause one to become very alarmed. “How could this happen?” you might ask.
However, if you have watched the TED Talk by Chimimanga Ngozie Adichie, she points out “The Danger of the Single Story.” Among all of the “able-bodied” men not in the work force are stories. Many stories. And when we do not hear the stories, we begin to think in stereotypes. I.E. “SNAP Recipient=Lazy,” “Non-White = Illegal,” “Medicaid = Cheater.” I think you get my point.
Ms. Meeks said we strip people of their dignity when we don’t hold them accountable to a job — “work gives us dignity.” Chimimanga says that the consequence of single stories robs people of their dignity — there is never just a single story.
We can do better than offer statistics without context, assume fraud without proof, and think only in stereotypes.
Bev Cashman
Owatonna