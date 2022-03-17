To the editor:
In reference to the Letter to the Editor from Philip Heim, I want to thank him for reading my column on Saturday, March 12. I also want to thank him for expressing that he looks forward to reading both my column and Bev Cashman’s, the Steele County Democratic Party Chair, which generally appear on the same day each month.
I agree with Mr. Heim that a writer should use ellipses with caution and that it would never be right to use them with the intent of altering what the original author was trying to say. I quoted four sets of authors: one from a Wall Street Journal article; one from First Things Magazine; one from a book by Paul Embery; and one from a book by Michael Sandel. All of these writers identify with the politics of the Left (the Democratic Party, or in Embery’s case, who is from the United Kingdom, the Labour Party). I tried hard to capture the spirit of their message, although I did use ellipses to condense (not change) their arguments for the sake of the limited space allowed in the column. I included the date of the publication or the title of the book so that any reader could verify my success or failure in that endeavor.
As to the use of the word “elite”, it actually appears five times in the column (not four as Mr. Heim asserted). I used the word in the sense that Paul Embery did in his book “Despised” and Michael Sandel did in his book, “The Tyranny of Merit”, from which I took many of the quotes. In fact, two of the usages of “elite” were actually direct quotes from Embery, so one could say that I only used the word three times.
In any case, Paul Embery and Michael Sandel, who as I said are champions of the Left, write in their books that the Labour Party in the UK, and the Democratic Party in the U.S. are favoring “elites” over blue-collar workers. Indeed, the whole point of both books was to arouse the parties of the Left to the fact that they were losing the working-class.
I emphatically do not imply that working-class people are not educated. And I do not attach any undo importance to a college degree. Neither of my parents were college educated. I began my working life as a blue-collar worker. As a mailman, I was a member of the Letter Carriers Union, before I went back to college to obtain a degree. I identify with the working-class.
Finally, Mr. Heim refers to the “Build Back Better Bill” and he asserts correctly that Republicans are against it. But there is a solid old school “working-class” Democrat, Joe Manchin from West Virginia, who opposes the bill in the belief that it will stimulate inflation which hits hardest on lower- and middle-income workers. And other Democrats seem to sense that many Americans may not want the social changes that were contained in the original bill. In the February 18 edition of The Washington Post, columnists Sean Sullivan and Seung Min Kim write, “Some, such as Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), have suggested rebranding the measure and killing off the “Build Back Better” name for good because it has become associated with Biden’s sweeping social agenda that at one point approached $6 trillion before being whittled down.”
Stephen Nelson
Owatonna