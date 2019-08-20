To the editor:
The Steele County Free Fair Board of Directors, volunteers and staff would like to thank all fairgoers for their outstanding support of the 2019 Steele County Free Fair. We are proud of the support we receive from Steele County and surrounding areas. The fair is a reflection of our county and we continually receive praise from visitors and vendors about the courteous and thoughtful people who attend the fair.
The 2019 Steele County Free Fair attracted 322,347 fairgoers compared to 313,347 in 2018. Total Mega Ride tickets were 4,939 versus 4,789 in 2018. There were more than 3,300 open class entries and more than 2,000 4-H projects.
Again, thank you for participating in the 2019 Steele County Free Fair and look forward to seeing everyone at the 2020 Steele County Free Fair Aug. 18-23.
“Food, Fun and Friends a Plenty in 2020”
Dan Deml
Fair Board and Staff
Steele County