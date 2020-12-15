To the editor:
As of Friday, Dec. 11, the two most conservative judges on the U.S. Supreme Court joined in an unanimous decision to reject the latest effort by President Donald Trump’s followers to overthrow the results of the November election. The Texas attorney general, who is under indictment, was joined by 17 other Republican state attorney generals demanding the Supreme Court overturn the certified election results of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania with no creditable proof. Not to be outdone, Minnesota’s three seated congressional Republicans led by U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer supported the claim. Our own 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn followed Emmer’s lead along with 8th Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber. Seventh Congressional District Rep.-Elect Michelle Fischbach had already gotten an early start proclaiming voter fraud, again with no creditable proof. Republican members of our state Legislature didn’t want to be left out so Rep. Steve Drazkowski wrote a letter in support of the Texas attorney general’s claim. Fourteen other Republican legislators joined in signing the letter including our own Sen. John Jasinski. When is Republican Party leadership going to tell its members to stop crying wolf. As Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman joked, “COVID is real, the Kracken isn’t.” Kracken is the name given to this latest attempt to overthrow the presidential election. This would be a laughing matter except there are many Trump followers who believe what they are told without checking the facts. These actions are undermining our Republican form of government. At least credit has to be given to our local representatives, John Petersburg and Brian Daniels, for not joining in this latest charade.
Vern Wheeler
Medford