To the editor:
The 2019 Steele County Free Fair-Summer Days Carnival Nights is history! What a great week of gathering, food, entertainment and exhibits.
Special thanks to Scott Kozelka, fair manager, and the Steele County Fair Board for including all four cities with this year’s county-wide celebration. Thursday, Aug. 15, Medford Days coincided with Seniors Day at the fair. Many Medford area residents were around enjoying the fair throughout the day and took time to enjoy the program at 5 p.m. on the United Prairie Bank Stage at Fair Square Park.
Our Miss Medford McKinley Smith was there to greet the crowd along with our fall-sport coaches, Jerome Johannes, David Bon and Missy Underdahl with a number of our participating athletes. The crowd agreed with me that we have an exceptionally talented and good-looking group of student athletes!
A Medford basket of donated items from the Medford Area Historical League, Medford School Anhorn’s Gas and Tire, Glitzy Fashions, Maurice’s and Minnesota Outlets and More was displayed at the Muckle Museum for a drawing later in the day.
Just as I was leaving the house Saturday to work in the Master Gardeners booth that afternoon, Bruce Johnson from Rochester called to thank me for the basket. He was a first-time attendee to the fair, who will now be a regular. He had many nice things to say about the people at the Muckle Museum and all the staff and volunteers he met during his visit and his recognition of the organizing necessary for such a week. He is also a collector of community history so especially appreciated “Hamlet on the Straight River,” our sesquicentennial book written by historian John Gross which he was anxious to read.
I invited him for coffee when visiting this area and to make sure to attend next year’s fair! Look forward to seeing you, too.
Mayor Lois M. Nelson
City of Medford