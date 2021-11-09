To the editor:
Perhaps there were some who questioned why UPA (United Patriots for Accountability) asked for public data from ISD 761 (see OPP article dated Nov. 4, 2021). Perhaps the better question is, 'Why shouldn't we ask?' or 'What brought us to this point?'
Is the school district being as transparent as they could be (or should be) when it comes to what is being taught to the students? Is the school district being transparent regarding the training of teachers and staff? Do the taxpayers and community members have the right to not only ask these questions but be provided with the documentation requested?
Does there appear to be pushback from the media and the school district for merely asking questions and requesting public data?
According to Chris Picha, of the HR department at the Owatonna School District, 26 keywords and phrases including "critical race theory", "black lives matter" and "whiteness" were included in the initial request for data. If these topics are not being taught or discussed in Owatonna schools, then why is Chris Picha expecting to redact about 900,000 documents and 2 million pieces of paper? This equates to approximately 400 pieces of paper per student and staff. Isn't that a lot of conversation and discussion about purported non-issue topics in the Owatonna schools?
Can Chris Picha really be impartial when redacting the data requested? Is it a conflict of interest since she is on the racial equity leadership team and is involved in some of the same topics for which UPA is requesting data? (Refer to Minnesota State University-Mankato Partnership, 2020 Vision: Vision Builders, Spring 2020, volume 11, issue 1.)
UPA is interested in knowing what is being taught in IDS 761 and is hoping that any information gathered from their public data request will help inform the community of Steele County and Owatonna taxpayers about these matters.
April St. Martin, on behalf of UPA
Owatonna