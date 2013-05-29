“The New England Primer” was the first textbook published in America for use by all schools. Prior to that 1690 book, students used the Holy Bible imported from Europe. The Primer was then used in American schools into the 1930s, over 200 years later. It contributed , perhaps more than any other book except the Bible, to America’s freedom, liberty and its institutions.
The contents of the book included a “Rhyming Alphabet,” a “Shorter Catechism” and an “Alphabet of Lessons for Youth.” Many of our founding fathers such as Samuel Adams, Ben Franklin and Noah Webster learned to read using The New England Primer.
The textbook introduced students to the alphabet and phonics, showing them how to make syllables, joining those syllables to make words and then how to use words to construct sentences. Some examples of the Alphabet of Lessons for Youth section are:
C — Come unto Christ all ye that labor and are heavy laden and he will give you rest. (Matthew 11:28)
D — Do not the abominable thing which I hate saith the Lord. (Leviticus 18:22, 20:13)
E — Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. (John 3:3-17)
L — Liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone. (Proverbs 19:9)
N — Now is the accepted time, now is the day of salvation. (2 Corinthians 6:2)
While the Primer and its Alphabet of Lessons for Youth were designed for elementary pupils, the Bible lessons are well worth being memorized by every American student today, regardless of their age.
How many of your readers have ever heard of The New England Primer? I know that I hadn’t for over 50 years of my life. This book is just another example of the censorship of Christian principles from our educational experiences in America.