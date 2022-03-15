That’s what the three dots (…) are called, as stated in Webster’s American Dictionary, along with this quote, “If something is to be quoted, the exact words must be used. If part of it must be left out … insert these three dots to indicate the omission, but it is unethical to do this if it means connecting two thoughts which the original author did not intend to have tied together.”
Steele Co. Republican Co-Chair Stephen Nelson used the points of ellipsis five times in his monthly article entitled, “Why the working class has moved to the GOP” in the Owatonna People’s Press on Saturday, March 12. Makes me wonder if Stephen intended to give a different impression of what was originally intended. Stephen also used the word “elite” four times as in “educated elite,” “Democratic elite,” “college educated elite” and “elites who hitch their wagon to the causes of neo-liberalism and globalization.” Is Stephen implying working people are not educated, don’t have college degrees, don’t politically identify as Democrats or don’t believe our world is interconnected economically or socially? Neo-liberalism is defined as “a political approach that favors free-market capitalism, deregulation and reduction in government spending,” aren’t those worthwhile goals to achieve applied with some commonsense? If people who identify politically as Republican don’t believe in those ideals, what do they believe in?
In a companion article in the same issue, Bev Cashman, the Steele Co. DFL Chair, encouraged readers to research the contents of the Build Back Better Bill, which is languishing in our nation’s Senate held up by Republican leadership. If passed, I think the legislation would benefit working families and repair this country’s deteriorating infrastructure while providing jobs for skilled working people.
I look forward to an explanation from Stephen of what he meant in his column and reading his and Bev’s monthly articles.