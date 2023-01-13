“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” – Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr was born on January 15, 1929. King, who was a Baptist minister and prominent leader in America is remembered for his life and work devoted to civil rights. He led his efforts in a nonviolent way, working to bring an end to racial segregation. He was awarded a Nobel Prize for Peace in 1964 and was tragically assassinated in 1968.
Dr. King is celebrated every year on the third Monday in January- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; a day commemorated by marches, rallies, gatherings and speeches.
Your Owatonna Human Rights Commission is once again preparing for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast. On January 16 th at 6:30 am you are invited to gather for a free breakfast at Plaza Morena in Owatonna. Riverland Community College, Owatonna Human Rights Commission and Plaza Morena are sponsoring this event.
A highlight of the breakfast will be speaker Dr. Charlotte A. Kunkel, sharing with us “It’s Time to Walk with MLK Jr.”
Dr. Charlotte A. Kunkel received her Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She was born and raised in Minnesota. Kunkel is Professor of Sociology at Luther College, Decorah, IA. Her research and teaching interests center around stratification and systems of oppression, including the sociology of gender, race and ethnicity, visual sociology and social psychology. Kunkel has also taught international travel courses on women’s social change in India, on women in Islam in Morocco, and gender and reconciliation in Cambodia. She serves as Director of Identity Studies and Chair of the Sociology Program at Luther. Her current research focus is on institutional change and social justice. Dr. Kunkel is a resident of Rochester, MN and is actively involved in the volunteer community; she is an established diversity workshop facilitator, served as Vice President of the Diversity Council Board of Directors, founded The Minnesota Group and is committed to the movement to end domestic violence.