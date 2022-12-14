...Areas of Fog into Early Afternoon...
Areas of fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile
locally into early this afternoon. If traveling, be prepared for
fluctuating visibilities, keep your headlights on, and leave
additional space between your vehicle and those in front of you.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need to know him and be ready
Wondrous gift! Amazing love! "How can it be that Thou my God shouldst die for me."
Isn't it pure joy that in this time of vast deception, which is the first sign of the "end" of the "end" times, an imitation of good that is evil, that we have the truth of Jesus Christ and his word.
A virgin conceived of the Holy Spirit. Because God was his Father, Jesus was not born in sin, inheritance being on the male side. He knew no sin and was the perfect sacrifice for our sins, God himself. Only God could pay for our sins. No man could do that.
Every year when we celebrate this wondrous gift and "remember" all the interactions between heaven and earth and feel this special presence of God again, our "cup runneth over" with joy and we want to shout it "on the mountains that Jesus Christ is Lord."
We have seen the white horse and rider of the apocalypse. According to the late Billy Graham, in this context, the white horse and rider is a great deception that comes on the earth, an imitation of good that is evil. The next horse and rider (red) takes peace from the earth. The black horse and rider are hunger and starvation. The last, pale horse and rider is death.
Bible prophecies and testimonies have come true all through the ages and will continue to come true.
Many pastors and missionaries believe we are in the end of the end times and that Jesus will soon return. At the first Advent of Jesus, many people did not recognize his true identity. We need to know him and his word and to be ready. The Abraham Accord could possibly be that treaty that comes before the prophetic seven years of peace and tribulation.
"When Christ comes, with shout of acclamation, to take us home, what joy will fill our hearts."