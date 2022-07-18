Veterans Memorial should be placed in peaceful, quiet area
To the editor:
I have read the recent Letter to the Editor from Chad Lange about the Veterans Memorial. We received a plaque application page a few months ago at a show in the Four Season Centre and still have it on my desk. I have looked at it several times and just could not bring myself to sending any money. It was not the memorial itself, but I was just hesitant. That is where Chad’s letter made me realize why I had not sent any money for a plaque.
I agree with Chad that the location is not the correct place for this memorial. That area is very noisy with all the traffic. Once a memorial is built, people would like to go to it and just sit and look around without all the noise and traffic. As Chad mentioned, I hope it is not too late to make a change.
Chad mentioned a place at West Hills Complex. We live on Glendale St and walk around West Hills which is usually very peaceful, except when on State St., especially late in the afternoon when the work traffic is heading home.
But, there are many places on the West Hills Complex that are very peaceful for such a memorial. I hope that the Moonlighters Club takes a look at several places around Owatonna that are more suitable for this memorial, that has a peaceful site. I am not saying that it has to be at West Hills, as there are other locations around town that are much better than the current location suggested.
My suggestion is to take a trip to West Hills and take a walk around some of the areas looking for a good spot for the memorial and then take a chair, and sit back and relax for 5-10 minutes and compare it to the current suggested location for a peaceful memorial site.
I am a US Army and Army Reserve Veteran of over 25 years with a son who is currently in the US Army Reserves for over 21 years and has been deployed three times overseas, 12 months each. We know what it is to have a place of peace and quiet and would not be willing to donate a plaque at the current location. But, if you can find a more quiet location off the busy streets, I would like to donate for at least two plaques.
Thank you to the Moonlighters Club for taking the lead on trying to develop a memorial site.
