We are told the United States could default on our debt by June 1 this year. Republican Leadership is playing a game of chicken counting on President Biden and the Democratic Congress to fold to their demands.
The 14th Amendment of our United States Constitution states, “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”
During the Trump Administration the debt limit was raised three times without Democratic obstruction, isn’t it interesting how Republican Leadership can play politics when it seems to benefit them regardless of what economic and social hardships it may create for many citizens? Former President Trump is calling on Speaker Kevin McCarthy not to fold so then Trump can claim he was responsible for a “Republican Victory” again regardless of the harm done to many citizens.
I have come to believe the majority of United States citizens don’t pay much attention to government as long as it doesn’t affect them too negatively and will only speak up and take action when it does. That is why most of us complain about taxes because taxes take spendable income directly from us regardless of the benefits those taxes may generate for us all.
Several Democratic Senators have called on President Biden to use the 14th Amendment to justify raising the debt limit without Congressional support. If that happens, I am sure that decision would be challenged in the Supreme Court. Republican Leadership uses their interpretation of the First and Second Amendments to justify the extent of free speech and the right to bear arms, why would they have a problem with accepting the 14th Amendment as written?
If you think the United States should not be allowed to default on our debts call Senator Amy Klobuchar at 202-224-3244 and Senator Tina Smith at 202-224-5641 and encourage their support of enforcing the 14th Amendment to not allow our country to default on our debts.