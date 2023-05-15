To the editor:
Imagine if former senator and president Barack Obama had been involved in just one of the scandals, lawsuits, civil or criminal cases like those of Donald Trump.
A USA Today analysis of three decades of legal filings before June 2016 reported that Trump and his businesses were involved in at least 3,500 legal actions in federal and state courts in the USA alone. They include battles with casino patrons, million-dollar real estate cases, defamation lawsuits, and over 100 business tax disputes; accusations of sexual harassment and assault.
He’s under at least 4 other major investigations into wrongdoing relating to his handling of White House documents, the 2020 election, the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection, his finances and business practices. On April 4th he was indicted on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records in the first degree--felonies.
On Wednesday, May 9, a jury of his peers (6 men, 3 women) unanimously found that Trump sexually abused and defamed writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages. More than 25 other women have accused him of sexual misconduct--so far.
True to form, Mr. Trump immediately started complaining about last week’s trial as unfair. Yet he didn’t make the effort to appear in his own defense, even when given a 3-day extension by the judge. He was in Ireland golfing at one his resorts and apparently couldn’t be bothered. His lawyer didn’t even present a defense in court. Ms. Carroll filed the lawsuit in 2019, nearly four (4) years ago. Plenty of time to prepare.
Always the victim. Always complaining. Always insulting people—malicious, foulmouthed, yelling, bragging, scamming for money, using and manipulating people. All things we were raised to never do. He never accepts responsibility or apologizes for anything. And of course, the constant lying.
Now witnesses are speaking out about the former president’s sexual harassment of White House staffers. Apparently there’s no HR in the White House. These are serious issues for which any other worker in America might even be fired.
It’s never ending. Yet the Republican Party still supports him as their 2024 nominee. The party of my late father is rotting from its core. Are there folks with conviction of principle left for whom dignity, morals, leadership role-modeling is important? Where are they?
To paraphrase Aesop, the ancient Greek philosopher, “you are the company you keep”. If we vote for people like this, we signal our approval. We are guilty by association.
This man must never be near our White House or any elected office again.
Kristi Bjoraker
Owatonna, MN