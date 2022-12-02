...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could impact travel. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you from the Hospital Auxiliary
A big “thank you” to all the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary volunteers, the Owatonna People’s Press Emily Kahnke and Todd Hale’s articles, Howard Lestrud reporting for Steele County Times, Kath Moving and Transfer, KRUE-92 and KOWZ radio announcements, and advertising on the Steele Co. Fairgrounds electronic billboard.
Also, “Thank You” to our community and shoppers from surrounding communities. We greatly appreciate all your support! The 2022 Bazaar was a success with proceeds going to purchase sleep sacks for all newborns born at the Owatonna Hospital and scholarships for Steele Co. residents entering the medical field.