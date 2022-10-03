Firearms are now the leading cause of death of children in the United States, surpassing motor vehicle deaths and those caused by other injuries. The Second Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be Infringed.” The Second Amendment was ratified effective December 15, 1791 at which time muskets and flintlock pistols were common firearms. We have changed radically in over two hundred years with the amount of firepower now available, haven’t we? Doesn’t it make sense that what was stated over two hundred years ago is not a blanket statement for our present society?
The rise in crime here in Minnesota and nation wide is a talking point both politically and by the media. How are we doing solving the underlying causes of crime? Lack of affordable housing, healthcare, childcare, living wages and now a growing concern of food security all lead to a sense of hopelessness and make criminal activity an appealing alternative. When we have political and business leaders who are held to different standards when enforcing our laws what do you expect for a reaction from regular citizens?
Most citizens have seen soaring costs of food, housing and services. However, the wealthiest in this country may gripe a little but they have plenty of reserves so what may be a real hardship for many people is simply a minor inconvenience to them. Here in Minnesota the top 50 CEO’s of publicly held companies were paid a collective of $650,000,000 in 2021 which ranged from an individual high of $120,532,143 to a low of $1,299,425. The ratio of CEO paid to the median employee pay ranged from 1,012:1 down to 22:1. With all citizens paying regressive taxes in the form of sales and gas taxes don’t you think the burden of those taxes could be reduced and the wealthiest could get by paying more of the tax burden?
We currently have state and federal legislatures where obstruction by certain party leaders has become a political strategy to gain majority power in the upcoming midterm elections. We as voting citizens should be aware of this losing strategy for us the voting public and instead elect representation that is committed to doing their best to serve and solve the ongoing and changing challenges we face as a country.
